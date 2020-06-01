Protesters gather in Beckley, W.Va., over death of George Floyd

By Michelle James The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — A group of peaceful protesters gathered at the intersection of Robert C. Byrd Drive and Neville Street in Beckley Sunday, in a local response to the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who was killed by a police officer Monday.

Beckley resident Kelly Vanover said she and two others decided to organize the event after watching video of Floyd’s death and seeing other protests throughout the country. “George Floyd,” she said. “We all came together for George Floyd. It broke all of our hearts and we wanted to come together for the black community. We want to stop the violence with the police officers. If it was one of us that killed one of them, they would slap handcuffs on our wrist and lock us up.”

Vanover estimated more than 50 people were on hand at different times throughout the day. She said it’s important the protests remain peaceful as “we have to live in this community.”

Vanover said the group plans to meet again at 9 a.m. Monday closer to the Raleigh County Courthouse and encourages more people to join in and wear black if possible. “If we don’t do this and come together, it’s not going to stop.” …

