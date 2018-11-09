Prosecutors seek more time for state supreme court Justice Loughry’s new trial motion

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia is asking for an extension of time to file a response to a second motion from state supreme court Justice Allen Loughry.

U.S. Attorneys Philip Wright and Gregory McVey filed their motion Wednesday in U.S. District Court. The prosecutors are requesting a date of Nov. 16 to file their response. Wright and McVey are still awaiting trial transcripts of testimony from Loughry; Kim Ellis, the supreme court’s director of administrative services; and Sue Racer-Troy, the court’s chief financial officer.

