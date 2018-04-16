Profiling the profiler: Sandy Wells looks back at a lifetime of ‘Innerviews’
By DOUGLAS IMBROGNO
For the Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Sandy Wells is an institution standing in an institution.
The institution she was standing in one recent morning is the West Virginia state Capitol building. She and Gazette-Mail photographer Brian Ferguson are hunting for the office of former state House of Delegates sergeant-at-arms Marshall Clay.
Their goal? The next in a line of thousands of highly personal profiles for her long-running institution of a weekly column, “Innerviews.” Begun in 1988 in the Charleston Gazette, the column remains a weekly feature 30 years later in the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Read the entire article and watch video: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/life/profiling-the-profiler-sandy-wells-looks-back-at-a-lifetime/article_5c02a237-1299-5c00-969f-0a1477877f9a.html
