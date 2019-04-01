Professional Bull Riding eyeing Wheeling for future events

By ALEX MEYER

For The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — After packing WesBanco Arena earlier in March, Professional Bull Riders is looking to expand its presence in Wheeling with future events.

The Wheeling-Ohio County Convention and Visitors Bureau announced Monday that the bull riding organization will meet with the bureau and the Greater Wheeling Sports and Entertainment Authority to discuss such an expansion and marketing to attract more fans. The two-day event, officially the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour’s Neighborhood Ford Store Challenge, drew a near-capacity crowd to WesBanco Arena on March 15 and the facility was at full capacity on the evening of March 16.

Read the entire article

See more from The Intelligencer and Wheeling News Register