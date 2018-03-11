By Andrea Lannom and Jordan Nelson

The Times West Virginian of Fairmont

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As the 2018 legislative session drew to a close, leaders agreed the priorities going into session shifted into something they weren’t expecting, all of which made history along the way.

Senate President Mitch Carmichael, who was the target of vitriol during the walkout, said the walkout changed the priorities of the session. Bills, including one to eliminate the business inventory tax on equipment, one to establish an intermediate court of appeals and one that Carmichael had been a proponent of — a bill to incentivize attendance for community and technical colleges — were taken off the table.

“I hated that we lost that bill,” Carmichael said. “It passed the Senate 34-0 and was only a $7 million to $8 million investment, but I’ll continue to advocate for those types of initiatives. As long as I’m here, I’ll continue to push for it.” …

Read the entire article at http://www.timeswv.com/news/priorities-of-session-changed-but-leaders-satisfied-with-outcome/article_1c060126-250c-11e8-a1b5-8329539506cc.html

Read more articles at http://www.timeswv.com