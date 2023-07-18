Presidential speculation follows U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin to ‘No Labels’ event in New Hampshire

By Steven Allen Adams, for The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin is avoiding all labels for his political future, but a speech Monday at a public policy event in New Hampshire is stoking further speculation for a presidential run.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

Manchin, D-W.Va., was the keynote speaker Monday evening for No Labels’ Common Sense Town Hall at Saint Anslem College in Manchester, New Hampshire. Manchin was joined by Jon Huntsman Jr., a former governor of Utah, Republican presidential candidate and ambassador.

“I’m not here running for president tonight,” Manchin said. “I’m here basically trying to save the nation. I’m more concerned now than I’ve ever been concerned in my life.”

No Labels is a bipartisan political organization founded in 2010 to promote political moderates in both the Republican and Democratic parties. Manchin is the Democratic co-chair with Huntsman, the Republican co-chair.

