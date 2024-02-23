Prep football: Charleston to host championships for first time in 30 years

By Taylor Kennedy, HD Media

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia high school football state championships are back in Charleston for the first time in three decades.

The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission announced Thursday that Charleston won the bidding over Huntington/Morgantown, Wheeling and Bluefield and will host the games the next three years — the 2024, 2025 and 2026 seasons.

Wheeling had hosted the title games since 1994.

Charleston and South Charleston now host WVSSAC championships in eight sports.

“We were very fortunate to have four proposals from different parts of the state [Bluefield, Charleston, Huntington/Morgantown and Wheeling] who each had great interest in hosting the football championships,” WVSSAC executive director David Price said in a release. “Each proposal had strong merit and each received thorough consideration.

“Wheeling has been a great host the past 30 years. They set the bar high for other cities to even consider the challenge of hosting the football championships. We thank the many individuals who provided leadership through the years for the Super Six.”

