Powerball jackpot rises to $750M, raises Southern West Virginia, Virginia residents’ hopes

By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, Va. — A chance of winning the huge sum of $750 million was spurring hopes and ticket sales Monday as the hopeful visited local retailers and purchased what they hoped would be their ticket to a new life.

The Powerball jackpot going to the lucky winner or winners is $750 million, according to the West Virginia Lottery. Winners who decide they want the cash option will take home $465.5 million.

Employee Brittany Scott at the Swift Mart in Bluefield, Va. said Monday afternoon that she was seeing more lottery ticket buyers than usual.

