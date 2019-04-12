Post offices will operate on regular hours for tax day
The Herald-Dispatch
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With the deadline for filing income tax returns rapidly approaching, the U.S. Postal Service urges last-minute filers to take notice of their local post office’s operating hours.
Post offices in the Appalachian District, which includes Huntington and Charleston, will operate at normal hours Monday, April 15. Customers depositing returns in collection boxes are advised to check the last pickup time posted on the collection receptacle.
Postal customers are advised to mail their returns or extension requests early in the day at any of the post offices, stations, branches or collection boxes in their community. However, tax filers using a collection box should make certain that the posted pickup time has not passed to ensure returns will receive the April 15 postmark.
