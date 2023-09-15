Political Advisory: W.Va. State Senate President Blair campaigning on theme of ‘Conservative Promises Made, Conservative Promises Kept!’

WV Press Release Sharing

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. —Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, has issued the following release:

Since first elected to the WV Legislature, Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, has worked with fellow Conservative Republicans to bring key principles to West Virginia.

Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley

“Under my Senate President’s leadership, conservative promises have been kept,” Blair said.

“Conservatives believe in competition and the free market. As a conservative who always puts the interests of our state first, I welcome any and all competition in State Senate elections across West Virginia. Voters deserve choices,” said Blair.

“I am looking forward to a robust campaign focused on the issues, because I am proud of our record of accomplishment in the State Senate — largest tax cut in state history, banned elective abortions, strong second Amendment protections, creation of thousands of jobs, and the most comprehensive school choice policy in the nation. Conservative promises made, conservative promises kept!” said Blair.

Senate President Blair is running for re-election in the 15th Senatorial District, which comprises part of Berkeley County, as well as all of Hampshire and Morgan counties.

For more information about the campaign, please visit www.craigblair.com

