Political Advisory: W.Va. Delegate Debbie Warner not seeking re-election, going ‘All-In’ with husband’s race for Governor

WV Press Release Sharing

MORGANTOWN, WV. — Republican Delegate Debbie Warner of Monongalia County has been contemplating the future — of West Virginia, of her district, and of her family.

Debbie Warner

Delegate Warner currently represents District 82 in the WV House of Delegates. Her District makes up the greater Cheat Lake area north of Morgantown. As she contemplates the future, she wants to devote her time and apply her talents to helping her husband, WV Secretary of State Mac Warner, become the next governor of West Virginia.

As she goes “all-in” working with the Mac Warner Campaign for Governor, Delegate Warner has decided to not seek re-election to the House of Delegates in 2024. She will stay fully engaged in her representation of the 82nd District until the completion of her current term which expires December 31, 2024.

“I want to give the Republican Party and state leadership ample time to find quality candidates to represent this District and to run for the seat in 2024,” said Delegate Warner. “I have thoroughly enjoyed the experience of serving in the House of Delegates, and no doubt, that experience will serve me well in the future.”

“I really enjoy representing District 82 in the WV House of Delegates,” she continued. “I hope announcing my intentions early will inspire other conservative Republicans in my District to seek election to my position.”

Delegate Warner said that she is confident that her husband will be elected West Virginia’s next Governor. She believes that her legislative experience will be an important asset to the future Governor Warner and his effort to build a strong working relationship with the State Senate and the House of Delegates.

Delegate Warner and Secretary Warner have been married for 41 years. The couple has four children, two sons-in-law, a daughter-in-law, and seven grandchildren. All four of their children – two sons and two daughters – and both of their sons-in-law are currently serving or have served in the United States military. Debbie Warner is a professional realtor.

For more information please contact: [email protected]

Campaign Website: https://macwarner.com/