Political Advisory: Mac Warner launches Gun Owners Coalition

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — The West Virginia Press Association, as a public service to residents and political candidates, will share “Political” advisories outlining announcements, public appearances, campaign events and fundraising efforts by candidates for federal, statewide and legislative offices.

Candidates are encouraged to share details with WV Press Executive Director Don Smith at [email protected].

The “Political” advisories will be included in the WV Press daily newsletter – Today’s WVPA News – to and shared on WV Press social media sites. The information will feature details of events but not campaign messages:

Mac Warner

WV Secretary of State Mac Warner, a candidate for Governor, today announced a third statewide coalition supporting his campaign for Governor in 2024.

The event was held at Flat Top Arms at 701 S. Eisenhower Drive, Beckley, WV.

Delegate Kathy Crouse was to provide a demonstration sharing her tips and recommendations for women who want advice on creative ways to conceal carry.

Warner released the following list of coalition members.

BarbourElizabethPayne
BerkeleyRogerEngle
BerkeleyKenLightfoot
BerkeleyTimothySmith
BooneJesseSpry
BraxtonBrentWoods
BrookeTammyJackson
BrookeStaceyThomas
CabellJohn “Geo” Brunetti
CabellMaryDurstein
CabellCharlesSmoot
CalhounToniArthur
CalhounCrystalArthur
ClayStevenHall
DoddridgeKathrynTitus
FayetteKristi Jeffrey Crist
GrantJessicaWilkins
GrantAndoraBagley
GreenbrierVinceDeeds
HampshireLauraHano
HampshireJudithHouseholder
HampshireEddieRacey
HancockPeggyBahnson
HancockJohn “Doc”Bahnson
HardyStevenSchetrom
HarrisonMichaelQueen
JacksonDawn RaeSmith
JeffersonTravisWarner
JeffersonChristianGalladora
JeffersonTylerGreer
KanawhaSusanLawrence
KanawhaArinPrice-Shuck
KanawhaErinTimony
KanawhaJoyceWarner
KanawhaTerryWright
LewisSusieGodfrey
LewisJamesGodfrey
LewisDavidLayton
LincolnMikeZelker
LoganDelilah Barker
LoganDavidJeffrey
MarionBarryBledsoe
MarionScottCrouch
MarshallDonaldRiggs
MarshallLoriSmith
   
MasonJamesMcCormick
McDowellTonyBlankenship
MercerDavetteHoylman
MineralNormanLauni Sr.
MonongaliaCarlAckerman
MonongaliaKimCain
MonongaliaTammyHenry
MonongaliaMakenzie Hill
MonongaliaSheriKyle
MonongaliaDeborahOliveto
MonongaliaCarolWilliams
MonongaliaBethCurrence
MonongaliaHerbFaulkenberry
MonroeBobCanterbury
MorganGinaGreigo
NicholasStantonSpinks
OhioWilliamDavis
OhioJohn Larch
OhioDonNickerson
OhioCharlesZelek
OhioCherylHearne
OhioGregWoodfin
OhioAlfred Shia
 
PendletonJillWarner
PleasantsJohnKyle
PocahontasRonaldSharp
PrestonJohnEllis
PutnamKatieFuller
PutnamBeckyThomas
PutnamGloriaTraylor
RaleighKennedySmith
RandolphSteven E.Cook
RitchieJames T.Robinson
RoaneAmyEdens
RoaneGearyLegg
RoaneDeeTruman
SummersWellingtonDeeds
TaylorTerry A.Austin
TuckerJakeKopec
TylerDavidStoller
UpshurGaryConnell
 
WayneDeeMcComas
WayneMikeMcComas
WebsterGilbertGladwell
WetzelLinda Dunn
WirtKen Pettry
WoodJanetMichels
WoodBondinaStone
WoodKimberlyThorn
WyomingBraidenCline
WyomingElijahSmith
WyomingConnerWalker


Coalition leaders and Secretary Warner are available for interviews.  

For more information on the campaign or to become a member of the Gun Owners Coalition, go to to: http://www.MacWarner.com

MEDIA CONTACT: [email protected]

