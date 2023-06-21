Political Advisory: Mac Warner launches Gun Owners Coalition

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — The West Virginia Press Association, as a public service to residents and political candidates, will share “Political” advisories outlining announcements, public appearances, campaign events and fundraising efforts by candidates for federal, statewide and legislative offices.

Candidates are encouraged to share details with WV Press Executive Director Don Smith at [email protected].

The “Political” advisories will be included in the WV Press daily newsletter – Today’s WVPA News – to and shared on WV Press social media sites. The information will feature details of events but not campaign messages:

Mac Warner

WV Secretary of State Mac Warner, a candidate for Governor, today announced a third statewide coalition supporting his campaign for Governor in 2024.

The event was held at Flat Top Arms at 701 S. Eisenhower Drive, Beckley, WV.

Delegate Kathy Crouse was to provide a demonstration sharing her tips and recommendations for women who want advice on creative ways to conceal carry.

Warner released the following list of coalition members.

Barbour Elizabeth Payne Berkeley Roger Engle Berkeley Ken Lightfoot Berkeley Timothy Smith Boone Jesse Spry Braxton Brent Woods Brooke Tammy Jackson Brooke Stacey Thomas Cabell John “Geo” Brunetti Cabell Mary Durstein Cabell Charles Smoot Calhoun Toni Arthur Calhoun Crystal Arthur Clay Steven Hall Doddridge Kathryn Titus Fayette Kristi Jeffrey Crist Grant Jessica Wilkins Grant Andora Bagley Greenbrier Vince Deeds Hampshire Laura Hano Hampshire Judith Householder Hampshire Eddie Racey Hancock Peggy Bahnson Hancock John “Doc” Bahnson Hardy Steven Schetrom Harrison Michael Queen Jackson Dawn Rae Smith Jefferson Travis Warner Jefferson Christian Galladora Jefferson Tyler Greer Kanawha Susan Lawrence Kanawha Arin Price-Shuck Kanawha Erin Timony Kanawha Joyce Warner Kanawha Terry Wright Lewis Susie Godfrey Lewis James Godfrey Lewis David Layton Lincoln Mike Zelker Logan Delilah Barker Logan David Jeffrey Marion Barry Bledsoe Marion Scott Crouch Marshall Donald Riggs Marshall Lori Smith Mason James McCormick McDowell Tony Blankenship Mercer Davette Hoylman Mineral Norman Launi Sr. Monongalia Carl Ackerman Monongalia Kim Cain Monongalia Tammy Henry Monongalia Makenzie Hill Monongalia Sheri Kyle Monongalia Deborah Oliveto Monongalia Carol Williams Monongalia Beth Currence Monongalia Herb Faulkenberry Monroe Bob Canterbury Morgan Gina Greigo Nicholas Stanton Spinks Ohio William Davis Ohio John Larch Ohio Don Nickerson Ohio Charles Zelek Ohio Cheryl Hearne Ohio Greg Woodfin Ohio Alfred Shia Pendleton Jill Warner Pleasants John Kyle Pocahontas Ronald Sharp Preston John Ellis Putnam Katie Fuller Putnam Becky Thomas Putnam Gloria Traylor Raleigh Kennedy Smith Randolph Steven E. Cook Ritchie James T. Robinson Roane Amy Edens Roane Geary Legg Roane Dee Truman Summers Wellington Deeds Taylor Terry A. Austin Tucker Jake Kopec Tyler David Stoller Upshur Gary Connell Wayne Dee McComas Wayne Mike McComas Webster Gilbert Gladwell Wetzel Linda Dunn Wirt Ken Pettry Wood Janet Michels Wood Bondina Stone Wood Kimberly Thorn Wyoming Braiden Cline Wyoming Elijah Smith Wyoming Conner Walker



Coalition leaders and Secretary Warner are available for interviews.



For more information on the campaign or to become a member of the Gun Owners Coalition, go to to: http://www.MacWarner.com



MEDIA CONTACT: [email protected]