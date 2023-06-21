Political Advisory: Mac Warner launches Gun Owners Coalition

WV Press Release Sharing
CHARLESTON, W.VA. — The West Virginia Press Association, as a public service to residents and political candidates, will share “Political” advisories outlining announcements, public appearances, campaign events and fundraising efforts by candidates for federal, statewide and legislative offices.
Candidates are encouraged to share details with WV Press Executive Director Don Smith at [email protected].
The “Political” advisories will be included in the WV Press daily newsletter – Today’s WVPA News – to and shared on WV Press social media sites. The information will feature details of events but not campaign messages:
WV Secretary of State Mac Warner, a candidate for Governor, today announced a third statewide coalition supporting his campaign for Governor in 2024.
The event was held at Flat Top Arms at 701 S. Eisenhower Drive, Beckley, WV.
Delegate Kathy Crouse was to provide a demonstration sharing her tips and recommendations for women who want advice on creative ways to conceal carry.
Warner released the following list of coalition members.
|Barbour
|Elizabeth
|Payne
|Berkeley
|Roger
|Engle
|Berkeley
|Ken
|Lightfoot
|Berkeley
|Timothy
|Smith
|Boone
|Jesse
|Spry
|Braxton
|Brent
|Woods
|Brooke
|Tammy
|Jackson
|Brooke
|Stacey
|Thomas
|Cabell
|John “Geo”
|Brunetti
|Cabell
|Mary
|Durstein
|Cabell
|Charles
|Smoot
|Calhoun
|Toni
|Arthur
|Calhoun
|Crystal
|Arthur
|Clay
|Steven
|Hall
|Doddridge
|Kathryn
|Titus
|Fayette
|Kristi
|Jeffrey Crist
|Grant
|Jessica
|Wilkins
|Grant
|Andora
|Bagley
|Greenbrier
|Vince
|Deeds
|Hampshire
|Laura
|Hano
|Hampshire
|Judith
|Householder
|Hampshire
|Eddie
|Racey
|Hancock
|Peggy
|Bahnson
|Hancock
|John “Doc”
|Bahnson
|Hardy
|Steven
|Schetrom
|Harrison
|Michael
|Queen
|Jackson
|Dawn Rae
|Smith
|Jefferson
|Travis
|Warner
|Jefferson
|Christian
|Galladora
|Jefferson
|Tyler
|Greer
|Kanawha
|Susan
|Lawrence
|Kanawha
|Arin
|Price-Shuck
|Kanawha
|Erin
|Timony
|Kanawha
|Joyce
|Warner
|Kanawha
|Terry
|Wright
|Lewis
|Susie
|Godfrey
|Lewis
|James
|Godfrey
|Lewis
|David
|Layton
|Lincoln
|Mike
|Zelker
|Logan
|Delilah
|Barker
|Logan
|David
|Jeffrey
|Marion
|Barry
|Bledsoe
|Marion
|Scott
|Crouch
|Marshall
|Donald
|Riggs
|Marshall
|Lori
|Smith
|Mason
|James
|McCormick
|McDowell
|Tony
|Blankenship
|Mercer
|Davette
|Hoylman
|Mineral
|Norman
|Launi Sr.
|Monongalia
|Carl
|Ackerman
|Monongalia
|Kim
|Cain
|Monongalia
|Tammy
|Henry
|Monongalia
|Makenzie
|Hill
|Monongalia
|Sheri
|Kyle
|Monongalia
|Deborah
|Oliveto
|Monongalia
|Carol
|Williams
|Monongalia
|Beth
|Currence
|Monongalia
|Herb
|Faulkenberry
|Monroe
|Bob
|Canterbury
|Morgan
|Gina
|Greigo
|Nicholas
|Stanton
|Spinks
|Ohio
|William
|Davis
|Ohio
|John
|Larch
|Ohio
|Don
|Nickerson
|Ohio
|Charles
|Zelek
|Ohio
|Cheryl
|Hearne
|Ohio
|Greg
|Woodfin
|Ohio
|Alfred
|Shia
|Pendleton
|Jill
|Warner
|Pleasants
|John
|Kyle
|Pocahontas
|Ronald
|Sharp
|Preston
|John
|Ellis
|Putnam
|Katie
|Fuller
|Putnam
|Becky
|Thomas
|Putnam
|Gloria
|Traylor
|Raleigh
|Kennedy
|Smith
|Randolph
|Steven E.
|Cook
|Ritchie
|James T.
|Robinson
|Roane
|Amy
|Edens
|Roane
|Geary
|Legg
|Roane
|Dee
|Truman
|Summers
|Wellington
|Deeds
|Taylor
|Terry A.
|Austin
|Tucker
|Jake
|Kopec
|Tyler
|David
|Stoller
|Upshur
|Gary
|Connell
|Wayne
|Dee
|McComas
|Wayne
|Mike
|McComas
|Webster
|Gilbert
|Gladwell
|Wetzel
|Linda
|Dunn
|Wirt
|Ken
|Pettry
|Wood
|Janet
|Michels
|Wood
|Bondina
|Stone
|Wood
|Kimberly
|Thorn
|Wyoming
|Braiden
|Cline
|Wyoming
|Elijah
|Smith
|Wyoming
|Conner
|Walker
Coalition leaders and Secretary Warner are available for interviews.
For more information on the campaign or to become a member of the Gun Owners Coalition, go to to: http://www.MacWarner.com
MEDIA CONTACT: [email protected]