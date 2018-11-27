Latest News:
Plaintiffs alleging EQT shortchanged on gas royalties reach tentative settlement

By KEN WARD JR. and KATE MISHKIN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

A fresh water pond, part of the EQT natural gas operations at the site near Harrisville.
(ProPublica photo by Raymond Thompson Jr.)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The trial of a major lawsuit alleging that energy giant EQT Corp. has been shortchanging thousands of West Virginians on their royalty payments won’t start Tuesday as planned, following the tentative settlement of the case late last week.

Details of the deal have not yet been made public.

Marvin Masters, lead lawyer for the plaintiffs, said “the parties have tentatively resolved the case,” pending settlement details being worked out.

