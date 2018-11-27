Plaintiffs alleging EQT shortchanged on gas royalties reach tentative settlement
By KEN WARD JR. and KATE MISHKIN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The trial of a major lawsuit alleging that energy giant EQT Corp. has been shortchanging thousands of West Virginians on their royalty payments won’t start Tuesday as planned, following the tentative settlement of the case late last week.
Details of the deal have not yet been made public.
Marvin Masters, lead lawyer for the plaintiffs, said “the parties have tentatively resolved the case,” pending settlement details being worked out.
