Pitsenbarger appointed to W.Va. Senate in District 11

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Today (Thursday, Oct. 17) Gov. Jim Justice appointed John “J.R.” Pitsenbarger to the 11th Senatorial District seat, vacated by the resignation of Greg Boso. The district covers all of Nicholas, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Randolph, Upshur, and Webster counties; as well as part of Grant County.

Pitsenbarger is a 5th-generation farmer and a lifelong resident in Nicholas County. He serves as vice president of the West Virginia Farm Bureau.

Pitsenbarger and his wife Tanya live in the Nicholas County countryside, near Nallen, WV.