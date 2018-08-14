Pipeline spokesman, ABRA respond to Atlantic Coast Pipeline stop work order

By WENDY HOLDREN

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A “stop work order” was issued Friday by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

In response, Atlantic Coast Pipeline spokesperson Aaron Ruby said, “We are already working with the key agencies to resolve the issues in FERC’s order so we can resume construction as soon as possible. We are confident these issues can be resolved quickly without causing unnecessary delay to the project.”

Ruby said FERC has given the pipeline the opportunity to provide evidence of any portions of the project that serve an independent public need and are not impacted by the recent court rulings.

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/pipeline-spokesman-abra-respond-to-atlantic-coast-pipeline-stop-work/article_1689ece4-9467-5b00-9c80-059ba99e5851.html

