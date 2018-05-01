Pilot project adds girls to some West Virginia Cub Scout packs

By DAVE LAVENDER

The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Gary Thompson has been involved in Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts off and on since 1977, but if he is more excited now about Scouting than ever before, it is for good reason.

Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/features_entertainment/pilot-project-adds-girls-to-some-local-cub-scout-packs/article_7e3b0459-f9e3-55b8-8c46-8c37c2f1ebd0.html

See more from The Herald-Dispatch