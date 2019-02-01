Pierpont Community and Technical College president Johnny Moore reacts to free community college bill

By EDDIE TRIZZINO

Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The West Virginia Senate has unanimously passed Senate Bill 284, which would make community college tuition free for students who meet requirements.

For community colleges themselves, this bill would be a game changer in terms of enrollment and student potential, as a primary goal, at least for Pierpont Community and Technical College, is to provide an affordable education to those who seek it.

“It provides an opportunity to remove barriers from individuals to pursue higher education,” Dr. Johnny M. Moore, president of PCTC, said. “Community colleges are the best vehicle, the best-prepared institutions to handle that because that’s why we were designed originally.”

