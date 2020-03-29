Physician, day care owner urge closure of day cares in W.Va.

By Jessica Farrish, THE REGISTER-HERALD

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Although the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is offering enhanced pay for day care centers to provide child care to “essential workers” in the state, a local physician said Friday that day care centers in West Virginia should be closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and that one parent per household should be paid full unemployment benefits to provide child care at home.

Dr. Ayne Amjad pointed out that an executive order by Gov. Jim Justice closed schools.

“We need to keep a strict, 14-day minimum stay-at-home policy for everyone, including children,” Amjad said later. “I understand the dilemma for parents who work, and there is no clear solution.

“This is one of the problems we have as a society, when it comes to paid family leave and care for children,” she said. “Day care should be closed, and one parent should (receive) paid leave to stay home at this time and not lose their job.

“Let the government pay them equal pay from the job to stay home,” Amjad urged. “It will pay off in the long run.” …

