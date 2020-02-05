Photos from 2020 W.Va. Legislative Basketball Game posted online

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Photos action of Tuesday’s W.Va. Legislature’s Memorial Basketball Game can be viewed online today.

Perry Bennett, a legislative photographer, photographed the game and has posted photos. Use this link to see all the photos.

Or visit Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pg/perrybennettphotography/photos/?tab=album&album_id=10158361207608203

Here is a sample of Bennett’s photos:

The game … in memory of the late Delegate Dick Henderson and Delegate Tony Lewis, both of whom fought cancer battles … raised funds for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN).

Today, state legislators will hear from cancer patients and survivors during Cancer Action Day at the Capitol. The day-long gathering organized by ACS CAN draws cancer advocates from around the state to urge lawmakers to make fighting cancer a priority.

— About ACS CAN

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) is making cancer a top priority for public officials and candidates at the federal, state and local levels. ACS CAN empowers advocates across the country to make their voices heard and influence evidence-based public policy change as well as legislative and regulatory solutions that will reduce the cancer burden. As the American Cancer Society’s nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy affiliate, ACS CAN is critical to the fight for a world without cancer. For more information, visit www.fightcancer.org.