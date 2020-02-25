Philanthropy West Virginia welcomes new board members

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Philanthropy West Virginia’s membership has elected Megan Hannah of WV American Water and Elizabeth Pellegrin of the Charles & Mary Fayne Glotfelty Foundation to their first three-year term on the board of directors (2020 to 2023). They join a dynamic and diverse team of leaders on Philanthropy West Virginia’s board of directors.

As the premier philanthropic leadership network serving West Virginia and central Appalachia, Philanthropy West Virginia is pleased to announce the appointment of our newest board members for 2020. Hannah and Pellegrin were elected to succeed the seats vacated by BB&T’s Patricia Watson and Charles & Mary Fayne Glotfelty Foundation’s Sue Sergi.

“Megan and Elizabeth are tremendous leaders and we are honored to have them joining our board in 2020. We are confident in their commitment to Philanthropy West Virginia and philanthropy’s impact on strengthening West Virginia’s communities,” says Samuel “Tres” Ross, III, Philanthropy WV Board of Directors Chair.

He added, “The addition of Hannah and Pellegrin to our board of directors will drive our statewide leadership network to new heights. We are thankful for the past service of former board members Sue Sergi of Charleston and Patricia Watson of Morgantown who recently stepped off our board.”

Philanthropy WV’s Board of Directors includes philanthropic leaders representing a diversity of geographies, careers, and organizational roles in philanthropy such as: CEOs, board members, staff leaders, and philanthropists. These leaders include Philanthropy WV member organizations such as philanthropy leaders at corporations, private and family foundations, community foundations, and healthcare conversion foundations in the Mountain State.

Megan Hannah

Megan Hannah

Hannah is the External Affairs Manager for West Virginia American Water, the largest water and wastewater utility in West Virginia. In her role, she supports the strategic communication needs of the state including customer communication, community engagement, philanthropic outreach and social media strategy. Megan joined West Virginia American Water in 2015. Her professional background includes working in a diversity of communication roles with College Summit West Virginia, nonprofit management, higher education, and advertising sectors. Megan is a 2008 summa cum laude graduate of West Virginia Wesleyan College and a 2010 WVU Master of Science Degree in Integrated Marketing Communications graduate. Hannah is also a small business co-owner and resides in the Kanawha Valley with her husband, John and their six-year old son.

Elizabeth Pellegrin

Elizabeth Pellegrin

Pellegrin is a board member of Charles & Mary Fayne Glotfelty Foundation based in Charleston, WV. Professionally, Pellegrin serves as the Chief Marketing Officer at Charleston Area Medical Center, the largest tertiary hospital system in West Virginia. She leads the marketing and public affairs team and encourages strong communication skills, organizational abilities, strategic planning, and project management. She is an award-winning professional in advertising, marketing, research, public relations, and government affairs nationally and internationally. She has been honored with the Young Guns by WV Executive, 2017 YWCA Woman of Achievement, and the first female Senior Vice President of Advertising at Charles Ryan Associates. She received her Bachelor’s degree in journalism and political science from West Virginia and her Master’s degree in science of management and healthcare administration from West Virginia Graduate College. As active community leader, Pellegrin serves on the City of Charleston’s Wayfinding Commission, past WVSSAC certified basketball official, YWCA Board, WV Symphony Orchestra, WVU Alumni Board-Kanawha County Chapter, and many other organizations.

“Megan, Elizabeth, and our returning members bring a great wealth of knowledge, experience, and insights to our Board of Directors,” said Paul D. Daugherty, president and CEO of Philanthropy WV. He added, “They are important leaders during this time of historic opportunities and challenges in philanthropy.”

The membership also re-elected for a new three-year term on Philanthropy WV’s board of directors:

Dr. Michelle Foster, President & CEO of The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation

Susie Nelson, Executive Director of the Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley

Adam Sanders, President of the Roy & Gwen Steeley Foundation

David Ziegler, JD, Board Member of the Hinton Area Foundation

Philanthropy West Virginia is the state’s leadership organization serving grantmaking foundations, individual philanthropists, professional advisors, and corporate giving programs/foundations. With a diverse membership of 80 plus large and small foundations and companies, Philanthropy West Virginia delivers professional development, collaboration, and networking for the board members, trustees, CEOs, staff, and advisors of the grantmaking organizations to improve their effectiveness and impact in giving.

For more information about Philanthropy West Virginia, visit: www.philanthropywv.org, call 304.517.1450, or follow on Facebook and Twitter @PhilanthropyWV.