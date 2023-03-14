By Derek Tyson, The Welch News Editor

WELCH, W.Va. – After nearly a century of publishing, McDowell County’s only local news source has announced plans to shutter all operations immediately barring any unforeseen circumstances.

“The Welch News, formerly known as The Welch Daily News, has served the citizens of Welch and McDowell County during the rise and fall of the area. As businesses closed and residents fled the area, we too began to shrink our operations. By 1995, our operation had slowed to printing three times each week and ‘Daily’ was dropped from our name.

We maintained that same printing schedule through two 100-year floods and an ever-growing economic depression into a global pandemic, finally slowing to printing once a week last year. We were something of an enigma to others in the news industry. Somehow, these people managed to keep a newspaper alive in an area severely deprived of our traditional advertising revenue, but how?

Like a dandelion sprouting from cracked asphalt, it takes grit, resilience, stubbornness, and most importantly: sacrifice. As a little team with a big heart, we sacrificed many dreams, opportunities, and precious time with loved ones over the years. But sacrifice on that level is never sustainable long-term.” …

Read more: https://www.welchnews.com/2023/03/13/permanently-closed-the-welch-news-shutters-all-operations/