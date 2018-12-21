PEIA Finance Board OKs benefits plan with no premium increases, benefit cuts
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Public Employees Insurance Agency Finance Board members delivered an early Christmas gift to teachers, school service personnel and public employees, approving a 2019-20 benefits plan featuring no premium increases or cuts in benefits.
However, they did roll back a proposal to eliminate financial penalties for insurees who seek care from out-of-state providers to apply only to counties bordering West Virginia.
That was after West Virginia Hospital Association President Joe Letnaunchyn advised the board that a broader proposal adopted last week by the PEIA Task Force to eliminate penalties for any out-of-state care could cause financial hardship for West Virginia hospitals, which already are at the lowest PEIA reimbursement rates.
