Panel dismisses claims against 3 West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals justices

By TAYLOR STUCK

The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As the investigation into West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals Justice Allen Loughry continues in the Legislature, the state Judicial Investigation Commission dismissed complaints against the three remaining justices of the court.

Complaints against Justices Robin Jean Davis and Beth Walker and Chief Justice Margaret Workman were opened by the Judicial Disciplinary Counsel earlier this year.

The counsel alleged the three justices violated Rules 1.1 ,1.2, 1.3, 3.13 and 3.15 of the Code of Judicial Conduct because they used state funds to pay for lunches for themselves, their administrative assistants and court security officers while they were discussing cases and administrative matters in conference.

Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/panel-dismisses-claims-against-justices/article_fa6219e6-a045-5f10-9fa9-d26819413e08.html

