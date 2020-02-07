Panel discusses West Virginians 50 and older as economic drivers; outlines aging concerns

WV Press Association event reviewed aging from five viewpoints

By Jess Mancini, Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginians 50 and older will be prime economic drivers for decades to come, a panelist said Thursday at a legislative breakfast meeting sponsored by the West Virginia Press Association.

In 2018, the 50-plus segment contributed $8.3 trillion into the economy, an impact that will jump to $28.2 trillion when the Gen-Alpha generation turns 50 in 2050, said Jane Marks, president of AARP West Virginia.

From left, Dr. Clay Marsh, WVU vice president and dean of Health Sciences at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, speaks during a panel discussion on aging concerns in West Virginia on Thursday at the annual Legislative Breakfast sponsored by the West Virginia Press Association. To the right is Sharon Rotenberry, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association of West Virginia. (Photo by Jess Mancini)

The economic infusion by the older segment of American society would constitute the “third largest economy in the world,” behind the United States and China, Marks said.

The press association, which represents West Virginia newspapers, organized a panel discussion about concerns with aging in West Virginia at the annual Legislative Breakfast, which marked the half-way point of the 2020 session of the Legislature. Speakers at the breakfast included House and Senate leadership.

Speakers on the aging panel were: Marks; Larry Pack, CEO of Stonerise Healthcare Association and secretary of the West Virginia Healthcare Association; Jennifer Gibson, executive director of the Council on Aging Inc. and All Care Home and Community Services; Dr. Clay Marsh, WVU vice president and dean of Health Sciences at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown; and Sharon Rotenberry, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association of West Virginia.

While the United States leads the world on spending for health care, it is at the bottom for better outcomes as a result, Marsh said. Most health are funds are spent when people are sick rather than trying to be healthy. …

