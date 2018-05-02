Out-of-state super PACs drop nearly $4 million on WV GOP Senate primary
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Super PACs with tangential ties to the West Virginia GOP have poured just shy of a collective $4 million into the state’s Republican Senate primary.
With the May 8 election in sight, that number is expected to spike in the coming week.
The two biggest players — “Mountain Families PAC” and “Duty and Country PAC” — both appear to have roots with the national Republican and Democratic parties, respectively, making for a dizzying blitz of spending from the Washington, D.C., metro area.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/out-of-state-super-pacs-drop-nearly-million-on-wv/article_e5f0b305-5260-5466-a09b-a72138734a2a.html
