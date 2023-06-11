Out for Justice: State Senator Charles Trump begins run for West Virginia Supreme Court

By Steven Allen Adams, Parkersburg News & Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — He has spent more than 23 years helping write many of West Virginia’s laws and could be called the father of the state’s new Intermediate Court of Appeals, but state Sen. Charles Trump IV is ready for the challenge of interpreting the state’s laws.

Trump, R-Morgan, is seeking one of two seats up for election in 2024 for the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals. If he wins, it will be the culmination of decades of legislative experience and public service that has made up most of Trump’s life.

“Serving on the Supreme Court is something that I’ve always thought that I would love to do,” Trump said by phone Friday. “The focus of my whole professional life has been the law and public service. Ultimately, the Supreme Court is a place where I’ve always thought I could make an important contribution.”

Justice C. Haley Bunn filed precandidacy papers seeking a full 12-year term on the state’s highest court in 2024 after being appointed by Gov. Jim Justice in 2020 to replace former justice Evan Jenkins. Justice John Hutchison announced last week that he would not seek re-election to a full 12-year term in 2024 after being appointed by Justice in 2018 and winning a special election in 2020.

With Hutchison choosing to retire at the end of his term in 2024, it leaves an open seat on the court. Trump first announced his campaign for state Supreme Court on WV MetroNews Talkline with host Hoppy Kercheval the day after Hutchison’s announcement. Trump said he would have never challenged a sitting justice, but with an open seat he decided to make the attempt. …

