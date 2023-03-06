Our Next Energy to build battery storage system manufacturing facility in Jackson County, W.Va.

Governor Justice makes announcement, points out over 100 new jobs with hiring starting in 2024

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that Our Next Energy (ONE), a Michigan-based energy storage technology company, has entered into an agreement with the State of West Virginia to locate its Aries Grid battery storage system manufacturing facility in Ravenswood, at the Berkshire Hathaway Energy Renewables (BHE Renewables) microgrid business site.

ONE will use a 40,000 sq. ft. industrial building already located on the Ravenswood site to assemble Aries Grid, a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) utility-scale battery system that can serve as long-duration energy storage. Millwood is an ideal location to build Aries Grids as BHE Renewables selected ONE as its partner for utility-scale battery storage at its microgrid business site. With today’s announcement, the Aries Grid battery will be manufactured in West Virginia.

“Today’s announcement is a proud day for all West Virginians,” Gov. Justice said. “We’re welcoming ONE to West Virginia with open arms, and we’re continuing to celebrate our ability to compete and attract world-class businesses to our great state. The Aries Grid battery storage system manufacturing facility enables hardworking West Virginians to continue their legacy producing America’s energy, and I couldn’t be more excited for ONE to build their new home in Almost Heaven, West Virginia.”

“The BHE Renewables microgrid project, estimated at 420 MWh, in Jackson County represents a historic transition to renewable energy-based manufacturing in the U.S. and establishes a standard for others to follow,” said Mujeeb Ijaz, CEO and Founder of ONE. “Building upon BHE Renewables’ commitment to this site and the State of West Virginia, ONE’s first Aries Grid factory will bring even more jobs and investment to this area to help clear a path to a carbon-free manufacturing future.”

“ONE’s announcement of additional investment in Jackson County shows West Virginia’s increasing role as a leader in the energy and manufacturing sectors, and I thank Mujeeb Ijaz for recognizing all that our state has to offer,” said Senator Capito. “This development serves as one more example of our state’s commitment to job creation and economic development that will result in positive change and growth for generations to come.”

“ONE’s plans for a factory to build its Aries Grid battery storage systems in Jackson County is another exciting opportunity for West Virginia that is a direct result of the Inflation Reduction Act,” said Senator Manchin. “This investment will provide good-paying jobs, help onshore battery supply chains and boost American manufacturing. Our state is just beginning to realize the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and I can’t wait to see the Mountain State continue our legacy as America’s energy powerhouse.”

“Our Next Energy opening their newest battery storage factory in West Virginia is a big win for our state,” said Congresswoman Miller. “Their collaboration with established businesses as well as the federal government will result in economic growth, job creation, and energy production. I applaud their state-of-the-art technology that will accelerate West Virginia’s standing as a leader in energy micro-powered manufacturing.”

“This is a shining example of the continued momentum that innovative, outstanding businesses are finding in West Virginia,” said Mitch Carmichael, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Economic Development. “We are thrilled that ONE said “yes” to West Virginia and are excited to welcome ONE to be a part of the future of the energy industry, our state, the nation and the world.”

ONE expects the manufacturing facility to be operational in 2025, with hiring to start next year.

In Sept. 2022, Gov. Justice announced that BHE Renewables entered into an agreement with the State of West Virginia to purchase more than 2,000 acres of land in Ravenswood, West Virginia, to be developed as a first-of-its-kind renewable energy microgrid-powered industrial site. The West Virginia Economic Development Authority is working with BHE Renewables to bring additional businesses to the site to take advantage of the prime manufacturing location and renewable energy infrastructure.