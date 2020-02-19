Orion Strategies continues to expand regional presence

CARNEGIE, P.A. — Orion Strategies, a multi-state strategic communications firm, continues to grow as it adds expertise to both its Carnegie, Pennsylvania and Charleston, West Virginia offices.

Megan Harries, a Robert Morris University graduate and Pittsburgh native, joins the team as a Public Relations Assistant. Harries comes to Orion Strategies with a background in developing and executing campaigns for non-profit program services.

Megan Harries

“Throughout my professional career, I have really valued the impact a company can have on its local community,” said Harries. “With the economic growth this region has been experiencing with energy and technology, I am excited by the opportunity to help companies make a positive impact in their communities.”

In Charleston, Melisa Alford joins the firm as Special Projects Assistant. Alford spent the last 19 years with a local family owned business in the termite, pest control and construction industry. She oversaw many aspects of the company’s operations and was integral in its growth from 6 to more than 85 employees.

“Megan and Melisa are wonderful additions to our growing staff,” remarked Curtis Wilkerson, Orion Strategies Principal. “Both bring experience and knowledge that will help us continue to deliver for our clients and meet the needs of the communities and surrounding areas in which we have invested.”

Founded in 2006, Orion Strategies has grown into a firm with offices spanning three states. It serves its clients across industries through public relations, polling, grassroots advocacy, community outreach, and creative services.

— Orion Strategies is a strategic communications and public relations firm with a staff of experienced professionals in public relations, grassroots advocacy, polling, research and creative services. For more information, please visit www.orion-strategies.com.