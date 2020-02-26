Opinion: West Virginia Manufacturers Association on Senate failure to pass SJR9

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Manufacturers Association President Rebecca McPhail makes the following statement in reaction to the failure of Senate Joint Resolution 9 in the West Virginia Senate today:

Rebecca McPhail

“This is an unfortunate turn of events for West Virginia voters. The passage of SB837 on Monday set the stage for a true transformation for car owners, retailers and manufacturers that will benefit the entire state. But today’s vote by the West Virginia Senate, largely on party lines, robbed West Virginia voters of the opportunity to have the final say in whether that tax reform should happen.”