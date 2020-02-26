Opinion: Associations for County Commissioners, Counties issue statement on SJR 9

By Jennifer Piercy, executive director of the County Commissioners Association of West Virginia; and Jonathan Adler, Executive Director of the WV Association of Counties



We are very pleased that the W.Va. State Senate Tuesday rejected, in a bipartisan action, Senate Joint Resolution 9. We believe county government plays a major role in building a better West Virginia. Local government is so vital to a strong economy, strong state and strong nation.

We greatly appreciate the Senate in its deliberative, thoughtful role in this and all matters affecting our great state and look forward to working with them and the House of Delegates in building the economy we all desire.

We want to thank all the Senators who stood with the counties today in a bipartisan manner for the people: Sen. Stephen Baldwin; Sen. Bob Beach; Sen. Doug Facemire; Sen. Bill Hamilton; Sen. Paul Hardesty; Sen. Wiliam Ihlenfeld; Sen. Glenn Jeffries; Sen. Richard Lindsay; Sen. Corey Palumbo; Sen. John Pitsenbarger; Sen. Bob Plymale; Sen. Roman Prezioso; Sen. Mike Romano; Sen. Ron Stollings; Sen. John Unger; and Sen. Mike Woelfel.

And thank you to our other great public entities who stood beside us today: West Virginia’s cities and towns and the West Virginia Municipal League; all our schools across West Virginia and their county school boards, our teachers and principals. Together we are stronger.