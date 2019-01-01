OPINION: A New Year: We can make things better in 2019

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel editorial

Today is the day on which we burden the coming year with a lot of unreasonable expectations, sometimes forgetting it is up to us to make them a reality. Sure, we carry out our traditions and hope for luck to help us along. But deep down each of us knows “If it is to be, it is up to me.”

And there is a lot on which we can improve, in the coming year. Each of us knows what needs work, in our own lives; but also on a grander scale. Oh, if the nation as a whole could make a list of resolutions, imagine what that list might contain.

The thing is, those things are up to us, too.

Read the entire article

See more from The Parkersburg News and Sentinel