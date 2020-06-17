Online West Virginia Day program to spotlight state’s contribution to Suffrage

From WVU Today:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University News and Information has issued the following media advisory:

WHAT: 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, hosted online by West Virginia University Libraries and the West Virginia and Regional History Center.

WHO: Keynote Speaker Anne W. Effland, with her presentation titled “Country Roads and Small Towns: Tracking West Virginia’s Contribution to the 19th Amendment.”

WHEN: Saturday, June 20 at 10 a.m.

WHERE: An online webinar via Zoom.

Group portrait of the Women’s Suffrage League, West Virginia University, circa 1920. (WVU Photo)

NOTES: “The tale of West Virginia’s passage of the Nineteenth Amendment is quite amazing,” WVRHC Director John Cuthbert said. “We are pleased we can take our West Virginia Day celebration online so that we can recount the events and their significance to the country.”

Anne W. Effland, retired from a 30-year career as an historian and economist with USDA. Effland earned her master’s in history from WVU in 1983 and worked for the WVRHC from 1979 to 1983. She received her doctorate in history from Iowa State University in 1991. Effland has published on the West Virginia women’s suffrage movement and researches rural history.

Read more about West Virginia Day.