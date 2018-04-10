One week remains to register: Guide to new West Virginia Voter ID law

By TAYLOR STUCK

The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Forms of ID accepted: Voter registration card, Medicare or Social Security card, birth certificate, W.Va. hunting or fishing license, W.Va. SNAP ID card, W.Va. TANF program ID card, W.Va. Medicaid card, bank or debit card, utility bill or bank statement within six months of election, health insurance card issued to voter, W.Va. driver’s license or other W.Va. ID card, driver’s license issued by another state, U.S. passport or passport card, military ID card issued by U.S., U.S. or W.Va. government employee ID card, student ID card, concealed carry permit.

Three exemptions to the ID law: a sworn, written statement by an adult who has known the voter for at least six months; a poll worker knows the voter; and residents of state care facilities.

What if a voter cannot obtain any of the forms of ID?

Registered voters can apply for a free Voter ID card from their county clerk. Applications must be submitted in person at the county clerk’s office, and voters can choose to be mailed their voter ID card or have them picked up at the clerk’s office.

Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/one-week-remains-to-register-to-vote-in-wv/article_a316ffe8-7dd9-58ad-b71f-863ab10949c8.html

See more from The Herald-Dispatch