On eve of strike, West Virginia Senate votes to return ESAs, charter schools to omnibus

By JAKE ZUCKERMAN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Within minutes of the announcement of a statewide teacher and school service personnel strike, the West Virginia Senate barreled forward with legislation enabling education savings accounts, charter schools and other union-abhorred pieces of conservative education policy.

Within about two hours of the announcement, the Senate voted to pass its latest version of the education overhaul the House passed last week 18-16.

Two Republican senators, Kenny Mann and Bill Hamilton, defected from their caucus, as they have throughout consideration of the sweeping package, and voted with Democrats.

