Ohio Valley no stranger to Vice-Presidential visits

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

Vice President Mike Pence, left, greets Dolph Santorine, of Wheeling, during a 2010 stop in Wheeling to support the candidacy of U.S. Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va, in this file photo.
(The Intelligencer file photo by Joselyn King)

WHEELING, W.Va.  — Vice President Mike Pence’s stop in Wheeling this week won’t be his first time in the Friendly City, but it will mark the third visit to the Ohio Valley by a sitting vice president since 2004.

And not everybody will be happy the current vice president is in town.

Pence is scheduled to be in Wheeling for a public town hall meeting Thursday organized by America First Policies.

