Ohio County Board of Education leases gas under Wheeling Park High School

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — Ohio County Board of Education members Monday approved a natural gas lease for property beneath Wheeling Park High School.

The agreement with American Petroleum Partners of Canonsburg, Pa. is for 66 acres of land at $6,000 an acre, and 18 percent of royalties from the gas extraction. The signing bonus is $396,000.