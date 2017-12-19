Ohio County Board of Education leases gas under Wheeling Park High School
By JOSELYN KING
The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register
WHEELING, W.Va. — Ohio County Board of Education members Monday approved a natural gas lease for property beneath Wheeling Park High School.
The agreement with American Petroleum Partners of Canonsburg, Pa. is for 66 acres of land at $6,000 an acre, and 18 percent of royalties from the gas extraction. The signing bonus is $396,000.
Drilling would not take place near the school, but within the Minch unit and well pad, school officials said.
