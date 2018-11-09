Latest News:
Oglebay Park holds light up night for annual Festival of Lights in Wheeling

By HEATHER ZIEGLER

Oglebay’s 33rd annual Winter Festival of Lights lights up the night sky as Woodsdale Elementary School student Lakin Chambers and her sister, Hailey, on front, flip the switch for light-up night Thursday. Also taking part are, from left, WesBanco President Todd Clossin, Wheeling Park Commission members Susan Farnsworth, Chairman Wilbur S. Jones Jr., R. Gregory McDermott, G. Ogden Nutting, Joan Stamp, U.S. Sen. Shelley Capito, R-W.Va., and Wheeling Park Commission President and CEO David Lindelow.
(Intelligencer photo by Scott McCloskey)

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va.  — The magic of the Christmas season was captured Thursday evening by a petite young third-grader and a box of crayons.

Lakin Chambers, a student at Woodsdale Elementary School, created a new birthday-themed light display for Oglebay’s 90th anniversary and the park’s Winter Festival of Lights. Her rendition of a giant birthday cake with fireworks is now on display at Oglebay’s Speidel Golf Course as part of the 33rd annual Winter Festival of Lights.

Chambers had the honor of flipping the switch to officially kick off the festival, which runs nightly through Jan. 1. She was joined by park commission members and other special guests. With nearly 100 displays and 1 million lights, the show extends across the rolling 300 acre-landscape of Wheeling’s gem of a park.

