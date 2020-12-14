Official vote of West Virginia’s 2020 Presidential Electors is today at 2 p.m.

West Virginians can watch a live stream of the ceremony

From the Office of the West Virginia Secretary of State:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Secretary of State Mac Warner and Governor Jim Justice will host the official meeting of West Virginia’s Presidential Electors today at 2 p.m. to formally vote for the President and Vice President of the United States.

As prescribed by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, West Virginia’s five (5) Presidential Electors will meet to sign the “Certificate of Vote” relating to outcome of the Nov. 3 General Election.

The final vote tallies from West Virginia’s 55 counties are as follows:

Donald J. Trump (Republican) 545,382 (68.63%)

Joseph R. Biden (Democratic) 235,984 (29.70%

Jo Jorgensen (Libertarian) 10,687 (1.34%)

Howie Hawkins (Mountain) 2,599 (0.33%)

Current President Donald J. Trump will receive all five (5) of West Virginia’s electoral votes. Casting those votes, as selected by the Trump Campaign and as part of the United States Electoral College, will be:

Lewis Rexroad – WV 1st Congressional District Presidential Elector

Beth Bloch – WV 2nd Congressional District Presidential Elector

Gov. Jim Justice – WV 3rd Congressional District Presidential Elector

Paul Hartling – WV At-Large Presidential Elector

Gary Duncan – WV At-Large Presidential Elector

The ceremony will take place today beginning at 2 p.m. The ceremony will be live-streamed.

Media and all West Virginians are encouraged to tune into the live stream of the ceremony at the following links:

YouTube:https://youtu.be/6INxiccAEWk

Twitter:https://www.twitter.com/WVGovernor

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/wvgovernor