NRA West Virginia lobbyist threatens action against Martinsburg-Berkeley County Parks and Rec

By JOHN McVEY

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Art Thomm, the National Rifle Association’s lobbyist in West Virginia, told members of the Martinsburg-Berkeley County Parks and Recreation board he hopes they will reconsider banning guns from the Berkeley 2000 Recreation Center.

“We are prepared to step in if you decide to go down that road,” Thomm said Tuesday during the board’s monthly meeting.

A ruling in the Kanawha County Circuit Court would prevent people from bringing concealed guns into the Berkeley 2000 recreation center.