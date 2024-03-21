Novelis to close Buckhannon plant

By Brad Johnson, The Inter-Mountain

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — More than 80 workers will be affected by a global company’s announced closure of its Upshur County plant.

Novelis ALR Rolled Products announced the planned “total closure” of the plant in a letter to Buckhannon and state officials dated March 15.

The letter stated the plant will close for good on June 13.

No reason was given for the decision to close the plant.

The Buckhannon plant is located on Route 20. The plant was previously operated by Aleris Rolled Products, before that company was purchased by Novelis in 2020.

Fire departments from multiple counties helped fight a blaze at the Aleris plant in 2018, which caused extensive damage.

The building was constructed in 1999.

Earlier this year, Novelis announced it had filed paperwork for an initial public offering of its stock.

