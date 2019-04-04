Northrop Grumman plant in Mineral County, WV, will create up to 500 jobs over five year period

NCWV Media

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Northrop Grumman plant in Rocket Center, West Virginia, will create up to 500 more jobs at their Mineral County location over a five year period.

According to a release from Gov. Jim Justice’s office, Northrop Grumman, which employs 1,100 currently at the Mineral County location, will add a number of jobs over the next few years.

“Northrop Grumman’s continued commitment to investing in West Virginia is incredible news,” Gov. Justice said. “They are truly a world-class organization and a wonderful partner for our state. Their decision to expand the Rocket Center facility affirms what I’ve been saying all along, that West Virginia is the perfect place to do business.”

