WV Northern Panhandle tracking rain, river crest predictions; Second round of river flooding expected

By ALAN OLSON

WHEELING, W.Va. — With the threat of more rain forecast today after days of wet weather, local first responders and emergency management officials are taking steps to ready their communities against potential floods.

Friday afternoon, Office of Emergency Management Director Tom Hart said numerous agencies in the county were meeting several times a day to ensure that they would be ready in a worst-case scenario situation. Hart said the planning began Thursday, when a countywide meeting was held with various public safety agencies, which coordinated their efforts and reviewed weather for the weekend. Hart said up to 3 inches of rain could fall overnight Saturday, which could pose a serious danger to residents caught unaware.

“Our biggest concern for Saturday, and into Sunday, is the threat for flash flooding,” he said. “Overnight, there’s extreme concern just for people being home, in bed, so it’s critical for people to monitor the local weather forecasts and stay vigilant. We’re looking at 2.5 to 3 inches of rain into Sunday.”

“There’s also potential for road closures due to landslides and mudslides, just because the ground is so saturated. Right now, we’re planning on the worst. Even though the river crest projection (40 feet) is down a foot, depending on the amount of rain we get, those crest projections could fluctuate.” …

