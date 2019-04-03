Latest News:
Northern Panhandle residents give West Virginia lawmakers input on ‘education betterment’ during forum at Wheeling Park High School

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

The West Virginia Department of Education hosted a public forum Tuesday night at Wheeling Park High School to know what the public thinks about the state’s schools, and what should be done to better education in the state. Participating in a discussion about instructional quality are, clockwise from left, Pat Jeffers; Liz Prather; Oliver Ho from the West Virginia Department of Education; former Regional Education Service Agency Director Nick Zervos; teachers Helen Bradley, Donna Carnes and Jessica Broski-Birch; and Delegate Lisa Zukoff, D-Marshall.
(Intelligencer photo by Scott McCloskey)

WHEELING, W.Va.  — Northern Panhandle residents weighed in Tuesday night on what the West Virginia Legislature can do to improve education, with some thinking elected state leaders shouldn’t even be involved with passing public school reforms into law.

They suggested any proposed education reform package instead go directly before West Virginia voters as a referendum.

The idea came up during a discussion at a table involving members of the Ohio County Democratic Women’s Club, including Teddy Grogan, Marlene Midget and Barb LaRue.

