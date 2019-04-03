Northern Panhandle residents give West Virginia lawmakers input on ‘education betterment’ during forum at Wheeling Park High School

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — Northern Panhandle residents weighed in Tuesday night on what the West Virginia Legislature can do to improve education, with some thinking elected state leaders shouldn’t even be involved with passing public school reforms into law.

They suggested any proposed education reform package instead go directly before West Virginia voters as a referendum. The idea came up during a discussion at a table involving members of the Ohio County Democratic Women’s Club, including Teddy Grogan, Marlene Midget and Barb LaRue.

