No more West Virginia New River Train? Amtrak will no longer operate charter services, special trains

By FRED PACE

The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — By the end of April, the Collis P. Huntington Railroad Historical Society will no longer be allowed to operate any private car moves out of Huntington on Amtrak’s tri-weekly Cardinal train.

Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/amtrak-will-no-longer-operate-charter-services-special-trains/article_d41dc911-d3a0-5890-a50b-ef18af95a98f.html

See more from The Herald-Dispatch