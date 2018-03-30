No more West Virginia New River Train? Amtrak will no longer operate charter services, special trains
By FRED PACE
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — By the end of April, the Collis P. Huntington Railroad Historical Society will no longer be allowed to operate any private car moves out of Huntington on Amtrak’s tri-weekly Cardinal train.
“Generally, Amtrak will no longer operate charter services or special trains,” said Marc Magliari, public relations manager with Amtrak Government Affairs & Corporate Communications.
“Given the limited revenue these services provide, it is difficult to justify the cost and operational resources.”
