After nine days away, students and teachers resume classes in West Virginia

By KAITLYN NEFF

Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Marion County School principals reflect on the first day back to classes after the nine-day, statewide work stoppage.

The work stoppage ended on Tuesday after the West Virginia State Legislature passed a 5 percent pay raise to all state employees signed by Gov. Jim Justice. Marion County Schools superintendent Gary Price announced Tuesday evening that all Marion County Schools would return to session on Wednesday morning.

“Our teachers were definitely thrilled to be back in their classrooms,” North Marion High School assistant principal Kristin DeVaul said. “You could feel it in the atmosphere in the building immediately when the kids started rolling in. They greeted them with smiles, hugs and were anxious to see them.”

Read the entire article: http://www.timeswv.com/news/after-nine-days-away-students-and-teachers-resume-classes/article_7288f572-228b-11e8-aafe-5bce5467c83b.html

See more from the Times West Virginian