Newlyweds meet tragic fate: Charges pending after ATV crash kills one, places other in critical care

By Greg Jordan Bluefield Daily Telegraph

MONTCALM, W.Va. — An arraignment was pending Monday evening for a Virginia man facing charges of DUI with death and DUI with serious injury relating to a head-on crash Sunday in Mercer County between the vehicle he was driving and an ATV driven by a couple who had gotten married Saturday.

Ricky Lynn Olivo Jr., 40, of Woodstock, Va., was taken to Southern Regional Jail on Monday, according to Sgt. A.P. Christian with the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment. Olivo was scheduled to be arraigned via videoconference in Mercer County Magistrate Court.

Olivo is facing charges including DUI with death, DUI with serious injury, no insurance and driving suspended, Christian said. There were four pending charges for Olivo in Virginia.

Christian said Olivo spent Sunday night under observation at Princeton Community Hospital.

“Once he was released, we went ahead and finished the arrest process,” he stated.

Corey McKinney, no age available, of the Montcalm area was pronounced dead at the crash scene on Crane Creek Road, Christian stated. Sabrina McKinney was airlifted to a hospital outside the region for medical treatment. Her current condition was unavailable Monday.

Corey and Sabrina McKinney were married Saturday, Christian said. …

