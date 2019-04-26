New Vrindaban Community Festival celebrates cow protection program

By BRAD HUNDT

For The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — Even though beef cattle can live for 15 to 20 years, most don’t pack in all those years. They are usually slaughtered before they reach their second birthday. The same goes for dairy cows, but they at least usually make it to age 4.

That’s not the case at the New Vrindaban community in the hills outside of Moundsville. Founded a little more than 50 years ago by the International Society of Krishna Consciousness, members of the community maintain a herd of cattle and oxen that numbers more than 60. The dairy cows are milked, of course, and the oxen are deployed for agricultural purposes. But the cattle otherwise live out their lives in the relatively serene surroundings of New Vrindaban, and are quietly buried when they die. This weekend, New Vrindaban is celebrating what it calls “50 years of cow protection”with a festival that will include churning butter, making patties and decorations out of cow dung, and presentations on subjects like training oxen.

