New River Train trips will not run this year, official says
By TAYLOR STUCK
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON. W.Va. — While there was still some hope that the New River Train might run in 2019, that hope appears to be gone.
Chris Lockwood, the general manager of the Collis P. Huntington Railroad Historical Society Inc., the nonprofit organization running the annual New River excursion train, said Wednesday the nation’s last mainline passenger excursion will not run this year.
“A 9.6 percent hike for this year’s train, coupled with Amtrak’s ability to implement new prices and policies with only 60 days’ notice, makes it financially impractical to plan and market the train for 2019,” he said in a news release.
