New River Community and Technical College, Fairmont State form partnership

By JORDAN NELSON

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — New River Community and Technical College and Fairmont State University announced a new partnership Wednesday allowing nursing students to further their education and advance in their careers.

New River CTC offers a Certificate of Applied Science in Practical Nursing (PN), and FSU offers an Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) — the signed agreement will allow New River CTC PN graduates to transfer to FSU’s ASN program so they may continue their education.

It will also allow FSU ASN students who may not be able to complete the program to transfer to New River CTC’s PN program, eliminating the repetition and unnecessary duplication of courses, a press release stated.

