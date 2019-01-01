New ‘Mountaineer Heritage’ hunting season kicks off Jan. 10 in West Virginia
By JOHN McCOY
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — January will have something new in store for West Virginia’s deer and bear hunters.
A brand-new four-day hunt — the “Mountaineer Heritage” season — will allow primitive-weapons enthusiasts to extend their big-game hunting into 2019. The season will be open to hunters who use flintlock or caplock rifles, recurve bows or longbows.
State wildlife officials say they had two principal reasons for instituting the season:
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail